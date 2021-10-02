Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge

By Associated Press
2021/10/02 00:21
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearl...

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearl...

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff. The more people who buy tickets, the larger the prize grows.

The jackpot is now the 10th largest ever won, though still far less than the record $1.586 billion prize set in 2016

While the jackpot increases, the chance of winning all that money remains miniscule, at one in 292.2 million. Those odds are the reason the jackpot has grown so large, as there have been 39 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot amount refers to the payout for winners who choose the annuity option, which provides 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $450 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Updated : 2021-10-02 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'