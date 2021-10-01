Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Louis deputy indicted in carjacking suspect's death

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 22:34
St. Louis deputy indicted in carjacking suspect's death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A deputy with the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a man who police said carjacked a pickup truck and tried to run down the truck's occupants.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Deputy James Buchanan, 53, on second-degree murder and armed criminal action counts in the death last year of 27-year-old William Wade Burgess III.

Buchanan’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said his client shot Burgess in self-defense.

Buchanan was on his way to work in the Spanish Lake community on July 6, 2020, when he said he saw a pickup truck trying to run down a man and a child on a sidewalk. The truck hit the 67-year-old man's leg and missed the man’s 10-year-old grandson before crashing.

Police later determined the man and child had been in the truck waiting in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru when Burgess, wielding a screwdriver, carjacked the truck, then made a U-turn in an attempt to run over the man and boy.

Buchanan then chased Burgess into a nearby alley and fatally shot him. Prosecutors said the screwdriver was later found near the truck and that Burgess was unarmed when he was shot.

Buchanan, who has been a sheriff's deputy for about 20 years, was placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said Thursday said he believes Buchanan was justified in shooting Burgess.

“I’m behind him 500%,” Betts told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Updated : 2021-10-02 00:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'