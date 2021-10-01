All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|52-29
|46-32
|New York
|91
|68
|.572
|7
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|45-33
|46-35
|Boston
|89
|70
|.560
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|49-32
|40-38
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|10
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|44-33
|44-38
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|46
|37
|5-5
|W-1
|27-54
|25-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|51-27
|40-41
|Cleveland
|78
|81
|.491
|13
|11
|5-5
|W-1
|40-41
|38-40
|Detroit
|76
|83
|.478
|15
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|42-39
|34-44
|Kansas City
|73
|86
|.459
|18
|16
|6-4
|L-1
|38-40
|35-46
|Minnesota
|71
|88
|.447
|20
|18
|6-4
|L-1
|38-43
|33-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|93
|66
|.585
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-29
|44-37
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|4
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|45-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|8
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|43-38
|42-36
|Los Angeles
|75
|84
|.472
|18
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|40-42
|35-42
|Texas
|59
|100
|.371
|34
|30
|4-6
|W-1
|35-43
|24-57
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|86
|72
|.544
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|40-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|78
|.509
|5½
|8
|5-5
|L-4
|47-34
|34-44
|New York
|76
|83
|.478
|10½
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|47-34
|29-49
|Miami
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|24
|2-8
|L-1
|40-38
|25-56
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|24
|4-6
|L-2
|35-43
|30-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|50-28
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|6
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|44-34
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|44-37
|38-40
|Chicago
|69
|90
|.434
|26
|20
|3-7
|W-2
|39-42
|30-48
|Pittsburgh
|59
|100
|.371
|36
|30
|3-7
|L-2
|35-43
|24-57
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|105
|54
|.660
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|52-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|55-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|81
|.491
|27
|11
|2-8
|L-6
|45-36
|33-45
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31½
|15½
|3-7
|W-2
|48-33
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|109
|.314
|55
|39
|2-8
|L-4
|30-48
|20-61
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.