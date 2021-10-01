Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 98 61 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 52-29 46-32
New York 91 68 .572 7 _ 8-2 W-1 45-33 46-35
Boston 89 70 .560 9 _ 5-5 L-1 49-32 40-38
Toronto 88 71 .553 10 1 4-6 L-1 44-33 44-38
Baltimore 52 107 .327 46 37 5-5 W-1 27-54 25-53
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ _ 6-4 W-4 51-27 40-41
Cleveland 78 81 .491 13 11 5-5 W-1 40-41 38-40
Detroit 76 83 .478 15 13 5-5 W-1 42-39 34-44
Kansas City 73 86 .459 18 16 6-4 L-1 38-40 35-46
Minnesota 71 88 .447 20 18 6-4 L-1 38-43 33-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 93 66 .585 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-29 44-37
Seattle 89 70 .560 4 _ 9-1 W-4 45-33 44-37
Oakland 85 74 .535 8 4 3-7 L-3 43-38 42-36
Los Angeles 75 84 .472 18 14 3-7 L-1 40-42 35-42
Texas 59 100 .371 34 30 4-6 W-1 35-43 24-57

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 86 72 .544 _ _ 8-2 W-6 40-37 46-35
Philadelphia 81 78 .509 8 5-5 L-4 47-34 34-44
New York 76 83 .478 10½ 13 4-6 W-1 47-34 29-49
Miami 65 94 .409 21½ 24 2-8 L-1 40-38 25-56
Washington 65 94 .409 21½ 24 4-6 L-2 35-43 30-51
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 _ _ 4-6 L-1 45-36 50-28
y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6 _ 9-1 W-1 44-34 45-36
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13 7 5-5 L-2 44-37 38-40
Chicago 69 90 .434 26 20 3-7 W-2 39-42 30-48
Pittsburgh 59 100 .371 36 30 3-7 L-2 35-43 24-57
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 105 54 .660 _ _ 8-2 W-6 52-26 53-28
z-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 2 _ 8-2 W-4 55-23 48-33
San Diego 78 81 .491 27 11 2-8 L-6 45-36 33-45
Colorado 73 85 .462 31½ 15½ 3-7 W-2 48-33 25-52
Arizona 50 109 .314 55 39 2-8 L-4 30-48 20-61

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-02 00:12 GMT+08:00

