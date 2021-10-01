All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|86
|72
|.544
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|78
|.509
|5½
|New York
|76
|83
|.478
|10½
|Miami
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|6
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13
|Chicago
|69
|90
|.434
|26
|Pittsburgh
|59
|100
|.371
|36
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|105
|54
|.660
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|2
|San Diego
|78
|81
|.491
|27
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31½
|Arizona
|50
|109
|.314
|55
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.