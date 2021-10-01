Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 86 72 .544 _
Philadelphia 81 78 .509
New York 76 83 .478 10½
Miami 65 94 .409 21½
Washington 65 94 .409 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 _
y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13
Chicago 69 90 .434 26
Pittsburgh 59 100 .371 36
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 105 54 .660 _
z-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 2
San Diego 78 81 .491 27
Colorado 73 85 .462 31½
Arizona 50 109 .314 55

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-02 00:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'