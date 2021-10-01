AP PHOTOS: Across faiths and borders, the faces of prayer

The church of Kronberg stands above the fog that drifts by the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP ... The church of Kronberg stands above the fog that drifts by the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People celebrate the festival of Maskel in Ethiopia on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, to commemorate the unearthing of the True Holy Cross of Christ. Celebra... People celebrate the festival of Maskel in Ethiopia on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, to commemorate the unearthing of the True Holy Cross of Christ. Celebrations begin with the building of the Damera bonfire in Maskel Square in Addis Ababa – a conical pyre of poles surrounded by bundles of branches and torches, decorated with green grass and Abyssinian daisies symbolizing the New Year. (AP Photo)

Migrants, who are part of a caravan heading north, stop to rest at the church San Francisco de Asis in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 5... Migrants, who are part of a caravan heading north, stop to rest at the church San Francisco de Asis in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Israelis play backgammon on a car-free road during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Israelis are marki... Israelis play backgammon on a car-free road during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Israelis are marking Yom Kippur, or 'Day of Atonement,' which is the holiest of Jewish holidays when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year and the Israeli nation comes to almost a complete standstill. Many residents take bicycles onto the streets as no traffic is permitted on the roads. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Saint Germain des Près church, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Paris. The star of the iconic... Pallbearers carry the coffin of actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Saint Germain des Près church, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Paris. The star of the iconic French New Wave film "Breathless" died Monday aged 88. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A Taliban fighter lays his AK-47 rifle down during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) A Taliban fighter lays his AK-47 rifle down during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Workers install thin panels of marble on the dome of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which is the only house of worship on gro... Workers install thin panels of marble on the dome of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which is the only house of worship on ground zero, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. Through an innovative process, interior lights are being designed to illuminate the thin panels of marble mined from the same Pentelic vein in Greece that sourced the Parthenon, the ancient temple in Athens. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

A woman worships a cow, considered holy by Hindus, on Teej festival at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in ... A woman worships a cow, considered holy by Hindus, on Teej festival at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. During this festival, women observe a day-long fast for a longevity of their husbands while some unmarried women observe a fast for a good husband. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women adorn 30-day-old Yossef Tabersky, the great grandchild of the chief rabbi of the Lelov Hassidic dynasty, during the "Pidyo... Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women adorn 30-day-old Yossef Tabersky, the great grandchild of the chief rabbi of the Lelov Hassidic dynasty, during the "Pidyon Haben" ceremony in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Pidyon Haben, or redemption of the firstborn son, is a Jewish ceremony hearkening back to the biblical exodus from Egypt. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Muslim worshippers pray during Friday prayers at a gas station to protest severe fuel shortages that Lebanon has been witnessing for weeks, in the coa... Muslim worshippers pray during Friday prayers at a gas station to protest severe fuel shortages that Lebanon has been witnessing for weeks, in the coastal town of Jiyeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Lebanon is mired in a devastating economic and financial crisis, the worst in its modern history. A result of this has been crippling power cuts and severe shortages in gasoline and diesel that have been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government's inability to secure deliveries of oil products. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Protesters set fire to car tires at one of the blockades near Cetinje, Montenegro, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Riot police used tear gas on protesters who ... Protesters set fire to car tires at one of the blockades near Cetinje, Montenegro, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Riot police used tear gas on protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones before a planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. The ceremony scheduled in Cetinje, a former capital of the small Balkan nation, has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

A migrant from Haiti prays with a bible on her head during a Mass at an improvised refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The optio... A migrant from Haiti prays with a bible on her head during a Mass at an improvised refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti, and Mexico began busing some away from the border. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Exile Tibetans throw barley flour in the air as they chant prayers during an early morning prayer gathering in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2... Exile Tibetans throw barley flour in the air as they chant prayers during an early morning prayer gathering in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

A girl wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic kneels in prayer before candles at Our Lady of Cobre Church as faithful mark the feast day of Cu... A girl wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic kneels in prayer before candles at Our Lady of Cobre Church as faithful mark the feast day of Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. For the second year in a row, the annual procession with the statue of the Virgin of Charity of Cobre was canceled due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A burqa-clad Afghan woman and two children beg for alms during Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue... A burqa-clad Afghan woman and two children beg for alms during Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Blue sky and wispy clouds framed the outline of an ultra-Orthodox man of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect on a hill in Israel during a Tashlich ceremony, in which Jews symbolically cast off their sins into a body of water, ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday.

Tibetan exiles in India threw fistfuls of barley flour into the air at an early morning gathering, chanting through face masks worn to guard against the coronavirus.

Eyes closed in rapture, a Haitian migrant pressed a paperback bible to the crown of her head during a Mass at an improvised shelter in the Mexico-U.S. border region where thousands of her compatriots recently arrived hoping to cross.

Images captured by Associated Press photographers around the world last month showed how prayer has diverse manifestations across faith traditions and human-drawn frontiers.

In Cuba it took the face of a young girl kneeling in church before flickering candles for the country’s patron, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, whose customary feast day procession was scrapped for a second year due to the pandemic.

In Lebanon it was Muslim men standing shoulder-to-shoulder with heads bowed over prayer rugs at a gas station, where they demonstrated against severe fuel shortages amid a crippling economic crisis.

And in India, a woman clasped her hands to her face and bent in veneration before a cow, considered holy by Hindus, during the Teej festival marked by daylong fasting by women asking to find a good husband or for the longevity of an existing one.

Prayer was a central part of many observances of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, such as in Chicago, where uniformed firefighters standing in formation bowed their heads in solemn ceremony.

And at ground zero in New York, workers installed thin panels of marble on the dome of a rebuilt Greek Orthodox church, the only house of worship destroyed in the attacks, in preparation for a lighting and memorial service held days later, on the eve of the anniversary.

These and more are among the AP’s top faith-related images from the month.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.