Ter Stegen, Ginter back in Germany squad for WCup qualifiers

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 21:22
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct.10, 2020 file photo, Germany's Matthias Ginter reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Ger...

File - In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen gestures during the Champions League group G soccer ma...

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 file photo, Germany's head coach Hansi Flick attends a tv interview prior to the World Cup 2022 group J qualifyin...

BERLIN (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter have returned to the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Germany coach Hansi Flick included the duo Friday when he named his second squad for the games against Romania on Oct. 8 and North Macedonia in Skopje three days later.

Ter Stegen hasn’t played for Germany since March 31 after opting to undergo knee surgery, while Ginter missed the last round of international games with COVID-19.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, Atalanta defender Robin Gosens and Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan are all out injured.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had to make way for ter Stegen.

Germany won its first three games with Flick in charge — over Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland in September — to take the top spot in Group J.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

