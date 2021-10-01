Alexa
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 21:13
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

The court's new term begins on Monday and the justices are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been hearing arguments via telephone.

Kavanaugh participated in the court's private conference on Monday, when he and his colleagues met at the court to review thousands of appeals that accumulated over the summer.

He also took part Wednesday in an annual three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.

Updated : 2021-10-01 22:44 GMT+08:00

