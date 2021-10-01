Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Star soccer agent Zahavi charged in fraud investigation

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 20:20
Star soccer agent Zahavi charged in fraud investigation

BRUSSELS (AP) — Influential soccer agent Pini Zahavi has been charged in Belgium as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing at second-division club Royal Excelsior Mouscron, the federal prosecutor's office said Friday.

The office confirmed Zahavi's indictment following reports in the Belgian press that the 78-year-old former journalist had been charged by an investigating judge with “forgery, use of forgeries, swindling and money laundering” in the Mouscron case.

The club was placed under provisional administration two years ago because of suspicions of money laundering and was later charged.

According to local media, Belgian prosecutors suspect Zahavi, who took over the club in 2015, of illegally financing Mouscron through offshore companies.

The club is currently owned by businessman Gerard Lopez.

Zahavi is one of the most influential agents in world soccer. He was involved in the transfers of many star players, including Neymar's record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US