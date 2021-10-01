Alexa
Climate activists seek to block German coal mine expansion

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 20:23
Climate activists protest against the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine with a sign reading "defend Luetzerath" in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, O...

Climate activists entered and stopped a bucket wheel excavator at the Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021...

A climate activist climbs his tree house near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of ...

Climate activists camp near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now al...

Climate activists camp near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now al...

Climate activists protest against the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine with Teddy bears in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The villag...

Climate activists protest against the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine with a Teddy bear holding a sign reading "all talk about the climate - we ruin it...

Climate activists entered and stopped a bucket wheel excavator at the Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021...

A bucket wheel excavator is mining coal at the Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of Luetze...

The Garzweiler open-cast mine produces coal near Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The protestors put a banner reading "keep it in th...

Climate activists entered and stopped a bucket wheel excavator, below center, and fix a banner "keep it in the ground", at the Garzweiler open-cast mi...

A power plant fires coal from the nearby Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, ...

BERLIN (AP) — Environmentalists have chained themselves to giant excavators in an effort to halt the expansion of a vast open-pit coal mine in western Germany.

More than 20 climate activists clambered onto the diggers in the Garzweiler lignite mine in the early hours of Friday. Eight have since been removed, police said.

Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible.

Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord's target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

They also oppose the destruction of several villages and woods to make way for the mine. Some activists were camped out in the hamlet of Luetzerath to block workers from felling surrounding trees in preparation for the mine expansion.

“If (the expansion) happens, there‘s no chance of staying within 1.5 degrees,” activist Alexandra Bruene of the environmental group All Villages Remain said in a statement.

