25 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on China’s national day

Highest number of incursions during a single day was June 15 when 28 planes were involved

  192
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/01 20:16
A Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 25 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday (Oct. 1), the 72nd anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The highest number of incursions during a single day occurred on June 15, when 28 planes were involved. Friday’s number of 25 equaled the number reported on April 12, according to data published by the Ministry of National Defense.

The aircraft involved in Friday’s incidents were 18 J-16 fighter jets, four SU-30 jets, two H-6 bombers, and one Y-8 anti-submarine plane, CNA reported. As on most previous occasions, all the planes were spotted in the area southwest of Taiwan’s main island.

The military said it scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deployed air defense missile systems.
