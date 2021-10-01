Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first-dose vaccination rate on Friday (Oct. 1) has surpassed that of nearly one-third of U.S. states.

With vaccine hesitancy in U.S. red states still stubbornly strong and vaccine supplies finally starting to ramp up in Taiwan, the island nation's first-dose vaccination rate has surpassed that of 15 states, 14 of which voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

As of Thursday (Sept. 30), 56.47% of Taiwan's population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is a higher percentage than 15 states and is nearly tied with another state, Michigan, where 56.94% of the population has had at least one dose, according to USA Facts.

Of these states, Taiwan enjoys the widest margin over Idaho at nearly 10 percentage points due to its low rate of 46.97%. In contrast, the state with the highest 1st-dose vaccination rate is Vermont, at 77.63%.

The following are the states that Taiwan has surpassed in order from least vaccinated to most vaccinated: Idaho 46.97%, West Virginia 48.14%, Wyoming 48.41%, Mississippi 50.11%, North Dakota 50.89%, Louisiana 51.68%, Indiana 52.19%, Alabama 52.6%, Tennessee 52.64%, Ohio 54.18%, Montana 54.71%, Missouri 54.79%, Georgia 54.82%, South Carolina 55.16%, and Arkansas 55.65%.

However, Taiwan still lags behind all of these states in terms of the percentage of persons who have received two vaccine doses at only 10%, with even Idaho much higher at 41%. Much of the reason for the lag in full vaccinations is the fact that Taiwan did not receive the first small shipments of doses until March, with shipments not numbering in the millions until June, while mass immunizations began in the U.S. in December 2020.