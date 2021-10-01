Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

National Taiwan University invites EU representative for lecture

Poland's Filip Grzegorzewski underlines Taiwan's essential role in the Indo-Pacific

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/01 17:55
EU Representative in Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski. (Facebook, NTU Office of International Affairs photo)

EU Representative in Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski. (Facebook, NTU Office of International Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — European Union (EU) Representative in Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski described the island nation as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific during a lecture at National Taiwan University (NTU), reports said Friday (Oct. 1).

The Polish diplomat was the first in a series of 10 foreign representatives in Taiwan to speak at the university’s Office of International Affairs (OIA) in Taipei, the Liberty Times reported. The school emphasized his wide experience in Asian affairs, preceded by studies in Hanoi and Nanjing.

During his virtual lecture, Grzegorzewski expounded on the EU’s vision of democracy, environmental protection, and trade in its Indo-Pacific strategy. He emphasized the EU was Taiwan’s largest source of investment, accounting for 25% overall.

While the lecture served to strengthen understanding between the EU and NTU students, the representative also held separate talks with the university’s management about educational cooperation projects, the Liberty Times reported.
European Union
European Economic and Trade Office
Filip Grzegorzewski
Taiwan-EU relations
National Taiwan University
NTU

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan university students build virtual campus in Minecraft
Taiwan university students build virtual campus in Minecraft
2021/09/28 14:46
Taiwan launches self-driving food delivery cart
Taiwan launches self-driving food delivery cart
2021/09/17 19:02
Taiwanese universities focus on remote learning amid Delta threat
Taiwanese universities focus on remote learning amid Delta threat
2021/09/09 16:55
NTU offers Taiwan's first gen ed course on menstruation
NTU offers Taiwan's first gen ed course on menstruation
2021/09/09 16:17
National Taiwan University Hospital anesthetist tests positive for COVID
National Taiwan University Hospital anesthetist tests positive for COVID
2021/09/07 16:58

Updated : 2021-10-01 19:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests