National Taiwan University invites EU representative for lecture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — European Union (EU) Representative in Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski described the island nation as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific during a lecture at National Taiwan University (NTU), reports said Friday (Oct. 1).

The Polish diplomat was the first in a series of 10 foreign representatives in Taiwan to speak at the university’s Office of International Affairs (OIA) in Taipei, the Liberty Times reported. The school emphasized his wide experience in Asian affairs, preceded by studies in Hanoi and Nanjing.

During his virtual lecture, Grzegorzewski expounded on the EU’s vision of democracy, environmental protection, and trade in its Indo-Pacific strategy. He emphasized the EU was Taiwan’s largest source of investment, accounting for 25% overall.

While the lecture served to strengthen understanding between the EU and NTU students, the representative also held separate talks with the university’s management about educational cooperation projects, the Liberty Times reported.