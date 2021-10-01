Alexa
Fire in Romanian hospital kills at least 9 people

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 16:44
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta, leaving at least nine people dead, authorities said.

All the patients had been evacuated from Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases and the fire had been extinguished by mid-morning, Romania's emergency situations inspectorate said.

The health ministry said in a statement that more details will be given at a news conference at an unspecified time.

It said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.

Romania, a European Union country of 19 million, has had two other deadly hospital fires within the past year, which has raised concerns about the country’s ageing hospital infrastructure.

Last November, 10 people died after a fire tore through an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in the northern town of Piatra Neamt. Another blaze in January engulfed a ward at Bucharest’s Matei Bals hospital, killing at least 5 people.

After the Matei Bals fire, President Klaus Iohannis called for urgent and “profound” reform. He said tragedies like it “must not happen again.”

Updated : 2021-10-01 18:14 GMT+08:00

