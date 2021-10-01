Alexa
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan

'The Daily Show' corrects map of China by taking out Taiwan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/01 17:39
Fixed China map minus Taiwan on Sept. 29. (YouTube, "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American late-night talk show "The Daily Show" on Wednesday (Sept. 29) corrected a map of China, which the previous week had erroneously included Taiwan within the boundaries of the communist country.

On the Sept. 22 episode of "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah mocked U.S. President Joe Biden's bungled handling of the AUKUS submarine deal and pointed out that rather than antagonizing France the original purpose of the pact was to counter China's aggression. However, the map that was displayed next to Noah showed a bloated China, which had somehow swallowed up not only Taiwan but also Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Bloated China map seen on Sept. 22. (YouTube, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah screenshot)

Netizens quickly noticed the new "annexations" by China and jokingly asked, "Do 'The Daily Show' producers know something we don’t?" Exactly one week later, the show ran a segment on Beijing's new draconian technology restrictions titled, "China Takes Tech Regulations to the Next Level."

This time around, a slimmed-down map of China flashed next to Noah, sans Taiwan and Central Asian countries. Noah was quick to praise China for holding "the world record for the most Chinese people for 4,000 years straight."

'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Fixed China map, minus Taiwan on Sept. 29. (YouTube, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah screenshot)

Users of the Taiwan section of the social media site Reddit were immensely pleased to see "The Daily Show" fix its map:

"China is losing its cultural leverage."

"And it only took one pandemic for their soft power to be weakened."

"The level of blind, fanatical nationalism in the younger generations (which has lead to all those ridiculous boycotts) is very much so like Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan."

"Slowly but surely, the world is starting to know of China’s insolence. We must band together to stop them from the goal of global domination."

"They seem to get offended no matter what they have a hair-trigger temper. Might as well just offend them and get over with."

One Redditor asserted that now that less investment is flowing into Hollywood productions from China, American studios are less concerned about offending Chinese censors. "The Daily Show" is owned by ViacomCBS Inc., which vast holdings include Warner Bros. and Paramount Studios, among other entertainment companies.
