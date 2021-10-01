Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuania passes bill greenlighting economic and trade office in Taiwan

Minister says Lithuania wants to have an office in Taiwan, just like other EU member states

By Liam Gibson , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/01 17:03
Ausrine Armonaite.

Ausrine Armonaite. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania’s parliament passed an amendment on Thursday (Sept. 30), laying the legal basis for its government to establish economic and trade representative offices in countries where it does not have formal diplomatic institutions, such as Taiwan.

Ausrine Armonaite, chairperson of the Freedom Party and Lithuania’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, said there are many untapped opportunities in the East and Southeast Asian markets for her country, according to a CNA report. Lithuania is committed to developing trade and investment relations with Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and other countries in the region.

The country’s parliament amended the law to allow Lithuania to establish closer economic relations with developed overseas markets and strengthen cooperation in the fields of high technology and innovation.

Earlier this year the Lithuanian government announced plans to open an economic and trade representative office in Taiwan. The office is expected to start operations before the end of the year.

As for the enormous pressure Lithuania faces from Beijing after promoting ties with Taiwan in recent months, Armonaite reiterated that Lithuania, like the European Union (EU), respects China’s domestic and foreign policies.

Yet the EU and Taiwan also have strong links and economic and trade relations, she said. Taiwan is the EU’s sixth largest trading partner in Asia, and the EU is Taiwan’s fifth largest market.

Many EU member states have offices in Taiwan, Armonaite noted, and Lithuania, also an EU country, wants to do the same.
Lithuania
EU
representative office
Taiwan
trade and economy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
2021/09/30 20:13
MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan
MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan
2021/09/30 20:04
Scholars discuss implications of new Japanese leadership for Taiwan's security
Scholars discuss implications of new Japanese leadership for Taiwan's security
2021/09/30 18:00
Labor groups call for end to labor abuse on Taiwan’s fishing boats
Labor groups call for end to labor abuse on Taiwan’s fishing boats
2021/09/30 17:48
Taiwan’s media industry needs overhaul to maximize soft power
Taiwan’s media industry needs overhaul to maximize soft power
2021/09/30 17:14

Updated : 2021-10-01 18:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests