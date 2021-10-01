Taipei International Summer and Fall Travel Expo attracts crowds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 2021 Taipei International Summer and Fall Travel Expo, the first physical travel expo to take place since COVID-19 prevention restrictions were lifted in Taiwan, opened Friday (Oct. 1) at the Taipei World Trade Center.

With 13 city and county governments, 200 businesses, and 450 booths, the event will run from Friday through Monday (Oct. 4), according to Radio Taiwan International (RTI). Discounts and programs are available up to the Lunar New Year in 2022, and include offers on special Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (振興五倍券) as well as five-star hotel accommodation and dining coupons.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Hualien County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) attended the opening ceremony, reported RTI.

Ko emphasized the friendliness of Taiwanese as an advantage for Taiwan’s tourism industry, and described Taipei City as a well-rounded tourist hotspot that offers both mountain- and sea-related attractions. Hsu said while there aren't high speed rail or metro systems in Hualien, the county takes up one eighth of Taiwan’s land area, over 80% of which is covered in greenery.

This year’s exposition is a combination of the fall and summer travel expos, the latter of which had to be postponed due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak. As Taiwan comes out of a three-month lockdown, entities in the tourism sector all around Taiwan are using the opportunity to revive their businesses and attract travelers with low prices and deals.

The expo also offers a series of lotteries with prizes for visitors at the venue, including cashbacks, coupons, suitcases, and travel accessories. Admittance is free to anyone who signs up for the Kuei Jung Exhibition Corporation’s membership program, or NT$150 (US$5.39) for adults, and NT$100 for students.