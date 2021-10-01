Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater to make debut on World Ballet Day

Cloud Gate Dance Theater's participation marks Taiwan's first time in World Ballet Day. (Liu Zhen-xiang photo) Cloud Gate Dance Theater's participation marks Taiwan's first time in World Ballet Day. (Liu Zhen-xiang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater will participate in World Ballet Day, a first for itself, as well as the nation.

The event is hosted by several major ballet companies, including Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, and The Australian Ballet and has been going on since 2014. This also marks Taiwan's first appearance at the celebration, according to Cloud Gate Dance Theater's press release.

Nine groups will make their debut appearances on World Ballet Day. In addition, six top dance groups including Ballet de l'Opera de Paris, Mariinsky Theatre, and the American Ballet Theatre, are also in the lineup.

This year saw the highest number of dance groups participating yet. A total of 47 dance troupes worldwide will join the online program that reveals videos of behind-the-scenes preparations, such as daily practices, rehearsals, and morning warm-ups, which offer ballet lovers a closer look at their favorite dancers' lives.

Cloud Gate will release its streaming video on its YouTube channel at 9 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Also for the first time, World Ballet Day organizers are collaborating with social media platform Tiktok to promote modern dance and invited ballet lovers to share their dancing footage online with the hashtag "world ballet day." More programs will also be available on the website.

Cloud Gate Dance Theater was founded by the nation's renowned choreographer Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) in 1973 and is now being led by artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍) since 2020.