Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/01 14:43
A regional train runs through the fog covered landscape in the Taunus region near Wehrheim early Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from the new volcano ...
Lava from a volcano eruption surrounds a house on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanis...
Pope Francis gives the thumbs up as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Pho...
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, right, is comforted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as she is overcome by emotion after speaking at the st...
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept....
Last year's world champion Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates crosses the finish line to claim his second title and win the men's road race of th...
The Kremlin is reflected in a glass seen through an arch of the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Ph...
A member of the medical staff adjusts her gloves at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thu...
A sheepherder stands in the dry river in Colesberg, Northern Cape, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Front from left, Franziska Giffey, top candidate of the SPD for Mayor of the German city of Berlin, Olaf Scholz, top candidate for chancellor of the S...
Pedestrians walk past a coronavirus information mural on a street in Mombasa, Kenya Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A regional train runs through the fog covered landscape in the Taunus region near Wehrheim early Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from the new volcano ...

Lava from a volcano eruption surrounds a house on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanis...

Pope Francis gives the thumbs up as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Pho...

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, right, is comforted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as she is overcome by emotion after speaking at the st...

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept....

Last year's world champion Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates crosses the finish line to claim his second title and win the men's road race of th...

The Kremlin is reflected in a glass seen through an arch of the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Ph...

A member of the medical staff adjusts her gloves at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thu...

A sheepherder stands in the dry river in Colesberg, Northern Cape, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Front from left, Franziska Giffey, top candidate of the SPD for Mayor of the German city of Berlin, Olaf Scholz, top candidate for chancellor of the S...

Pedestrians walk past a coronavirus information mural on a street in Mombasa, Kenya Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2021

With celebrations for lockdown restrictions ending in Sweden contrasting with medics dealing with record infection rates in Romania, and dramatic scenes in La Palma as a volcano continues to erupt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-10-01 16:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests