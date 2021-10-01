AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Front from left, Franziska Giffey, top candidate of the SPD for Mayor of the German city of Berlin, Olaf Scholz, top candidate for chancellor of the S... Front from left, Franziska Giffey, top candidate of the SPD for Mayor of the German city of Berlin, Olaf Scholz, top candidate for chancellor of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Manuela Schwesig, member of the SPD and governor of the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, pose with flowers at the party's headquarter in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany's national election. They narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A sheepherder stands in the dry river in Colesberg, Northern Cape, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) A sheepherder stands in the dry river in Colesberg, Northern Cape, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A member of the medical staff adjusts her gloves at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thu... A member of the medical staff adjusts her gloves at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The Kremlin is reflected in a glass seen through an arch of the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Ph... The Kremlin is reflected in a glass seen through an arch of the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Last year's world champion Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates crosses the finish line to claim his second title and win the men's road race of th... Last year's world champion Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates crosses the finish line to claim his second title and win the men's road race of the World Road Cycling Championships with finish in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept.... Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, right, is comforted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as she is overcome by emotion after speaking at the st... Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, right, is comforted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as she is overcome by emotion after speaking at the start of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Pope Francis gives the thumbs up as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Pho... Pope Francis gives the thumbs up as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Lava from a volcano eruption surrounds a house on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanis... Lava from a volcano eruption surrounds a house on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on a Spanish island could last for up to 84 days. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, Pool)

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from the new volcano ... Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from the new volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reached the Atlantic ocean last night, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva (New Beach). (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)

A regional train runs through the fog covered landscape in the Taunus region near Wehrheim early Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A regional train runs through the fog covered landscape in the Taunus region near Wehrheim early Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2021

With celebrations for lockdown restrictions ending in Sweden contrasting with medics dealing with record infection rates in Romania, and dramatic scenes in La Palma as a volcano continues to erupt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

