Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 14:01
Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, and her sister, Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who was kille...
Children play with stones at an Afghan refugees camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The camp currently holds ab...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro while trying to stretch a triple into a home ...
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to ...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., right, speak to reporters as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol for votes, Wednesday, Sept....
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda, departs the Senate before...
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies about making her decision to have an abortion after being raped, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, during a House Committee o...
Workers stand on a toppled train car as front-loaders prop up another, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from an Amtrak train that derailed Saturday, just west ...
Los Angeles Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. (26) makes an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunda...
People perform yoga on the beach as the sun sets, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, and her sister, Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who was kille...

Children play with stones at an Afghan refugees camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The camp currently holds ab...

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro while trying to stretch a triple into a home ...

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to ...

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., right, speak to reporters as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol for votes, Wednesday, Sept....

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda, departs the Senate before...

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies about making her decision to have an abortion after being raped, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, during a House Committee o...

Workers stand on a toppled train car as front-loaders prop up another, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from an Amtrak train that derailed Saturday, just west ...

Los Angeles Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. (26) makes an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunda...

People perform yoga on the beach as the sun sets, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SEPT. 24 - 30, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-10-01 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests