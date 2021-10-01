AP Week in Pictures: North America

People perform yoga on the beach as the sun sets, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) People perform yoga on the beach as the sun sets, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. (26) makes an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunda... Los Angeles Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. (26) makes an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Workers stand on a toppled train car as front-loaders prop up another, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from an Amtrak train that derailed Saturday, just west ... Workers stand on a toppled train car as front-loaders prop up another, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from an Amtrak train that derailed Saturday, just west of Joplin, Mont. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago with two locomotives and 10 cars. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies about making her decision to have an abortion after being raped, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, during a House Committee o... Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies about making her decision to have an abortion after being raped, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda, departs the Senate before... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda, departs the Senate before meeting with Biden at the White House, at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., right, speak to reporters as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol for votes, Wednesday, Sept.... Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., right, speak to reporters as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol for votes, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to ... The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro while trying to stretch a triple into a home ... Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro while trying to stretch a triple into a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Children play with stones at an Afghan refugees camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The camp currently holds ab... Children play with stones at an Afghan refugees camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The camp currently holds about 9,400 Afghan refugees and has a capacity to hold up to 13,000. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, and her sister, Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who was kille... Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, and her sister, Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who was killed in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, react during a news conference following the sentencing verdict of Jarrod W. Ramos, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Ramos was sentenced to more than five life terms without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SEPT. 24 - 30, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

