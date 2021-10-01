Taiwan to double number of travel vouchers to 2.4 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the success of a range of stimulus coupons planned by the government to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Transportation said Friday (Oct. 1) it would double the number of available travel vouchers to 2.4 million.

Individuals who have already registered online to take part in the draws for the NT$1,000 (US$36) coupons will not need to register again, CNA reported. The draws will take place each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for four consecutive weeks beginning Oct. 12, with the vouchers valid from Nov. 1 until April 30, 2022.

The addition of more coupons was approved by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Friday. The premier reasoned that since Taiwanese were unable to travel overseas during the pandemic, the NT$800 billion they spent abroad in one year could be better used inside the country to benefit the local tourism sector.

The vouchers can serve to pay for trips, stays at hotels, visits the sights and experience treatments at hot springs. Due to the doubling of their number, each week, there will be 600,000 coupon winners.