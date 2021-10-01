Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 13:29
People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
This Thursday, Sept, 30, 2021 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Mindulle traveling northbound toward Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observ...
People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan fully came out of a...

People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

This Thursday, Sept, 30, 2021 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Mindulle traveling northbound toward Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observ...

People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan fully came out of a...

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.

Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands off Tokyo’s southern coast, moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometers (21 miles) per hour and packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended Friday. Several flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been canceled.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no damages or injuries have been reported so far. He urged Izu islanders to stay indoors and avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes.

Rain up to 200 millimeters (8 inches) are predicted on the Izu Island and 150 millimeters (6 inches) in the Tokyo region by Saturday morning. The meteorological agency cautioned residents in the affected areas against possible flooding and mudslides.

Updated : 2021-10-01 15:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US