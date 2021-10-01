Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains

Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan fully came out of a... Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Commuters with umbrellas walk a crosswalk as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

This Thursday, Sept, 30, 2021 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Mindulle traveling northbound toward Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observ... This Thursday, Sept, 30, 2021 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Mindulle traveling northbound toward Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) People struggle with rain and strong wind as Typhoon Mindulle travels off the coast of Japan Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.

Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands off Tokyo’s southern coast, moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometers (21 miles) per hour and packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended Friday. Several flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands have been canceled.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no damages or injuries have been reported so far. He urged Izu islanders to stay indoors and avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes.

Rain up to 200 millimeters (8 inches) are predicted on the Izu Island and 150 millimeters (6 inches) in the Tokyo region by Saturday morning. The meteorological agency cautioned residents in the affected areas against possible flooding and mudslides.