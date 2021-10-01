Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

China sent 117 military planes into Taiwan's identification zone last month

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/01 14:38
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 30), marking the 27th intrusion for the month of September.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed missile systems to monitor the PLAAF plane.

Beijing sent a mix of fighter jets, bombers, and spotter planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day last month except for Sept. 2, 18, and 21. In total last month, China sent 117 military planes into the ADIZ, comprising 66 fighter jets, 10 bombers, and 41 turboprops.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on Sept. 30. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/30 09:23
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/29 09:30
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/28 10:25
Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
2021/09/26 15:36
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/25 12:35

Updated : 2021-10-01 15:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US