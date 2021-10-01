Taiwan reports 1 COVID death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 1) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases and one death.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 11 imported COVID cases and no local infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 843.

COVID deaths

Chen said the single death reported on Friday, case No. 6,426, was a woman in her 60s with a history of chronic disease and activities in Taipei's Wanhua District. She developed a cough and fever on May 19.

Because she tested positive for the virus with a rapid antigen test, the health department on May 22 arranged for her to undergo quarantine. On May 27, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital on May 31.

She was released from quarantine on July 23 but died on Sept. 29.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the 11 imported cases reported on Friday include five males and six females between the ages of 10 and 40. From Sept. 17-30, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,334, 16,335, 16,336, 16,339, 16,340, 16,343), Honduras (No. 16,337), Japan (No. 16,338), Indonesia (No. 16,341), Vietnam (No. 16,342), and Cambodia (No. 16,344).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,404,562 COVID tests, with 3,387,120 coming back negative. Out of the 16,234 confirmed cases, 1,599 were imported, 14,581 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 843 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 831 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 28 in Keelung, 26 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.