Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 1 COVID death

Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases from US, Honduras, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia

  343
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/01 14:16
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 1) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases and one death.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 11 imported COVID cases and no local infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 843.

COVID deaths

Chen said the single death reported on Friday, case No. 6,426, was a woman in her 60s with a history of chronic disease and activities in Taipei's Wanhua District. She developed a cough and fever on May 19.

Because she tested positive for the virus with a rapid antigen test, the health department on May 22 arranged for her to undergo quarantine. On May 27, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital on May 31.

She was released from quarantine on July 23 but died on Sept. 29.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the 11 imported cases reported on Friday include five males and six females between the ages of 10 and 40. From Sept. 17-30, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,334, 16,335, 16,336, 16,339, 16,340, 16,343), Honduras (No. 16,337), Japan (No. 16,338), Indonesia (No. 16,341), Vietnam (No. 16,342), and Cambodia (No. 16,344).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,404,562 COVID tests, with 3,387,120 coming back negative. Out of the 16,234 confirmed cases, 1,599 were imported, 14,581 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 843 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 831 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 28 in Keelung, 26 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 7 imported infections
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 7 imported infections
2021/09/30 14:21
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 10 imported infections
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 10 imported infections
2021/09/29 14:20
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
2021/09/28 18:04
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths
2021/09/28 14:18
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/09/27 14:32

Updated : 2021-10-01 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US