AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Helena Vitória Fonseca, 8, who spends most of her time at home, and attends public school once every fifteen days due to the coronavirus pandemic, is one of the children that receives educational support from the NGO Mundo Novo, in Mesquita, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Brazil is one of the countries that least invested in education during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)