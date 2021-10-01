Forsberg, Afanasyev carry Predators past Lightning, 6-2

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dan Renouf (21) misses the check of Buffalo Sabres center Rasmus Asplund (74) in the first period of an NHL preseason hoc... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dan Renouf (21) misses the check of Buffalo Sabres center Rasmus Asplund (74) in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Egor Afanasyev each scored twice and the Nashville Predators beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in exhibition play Thursday night.

Matt Duchesse and Thomas Novak also scored for Nashville. David Rittich and Connor Ingram each played half the game in goal, with Rittich starting and making six saves on seven shots and Ingram stopping 16 of 17 shots.

Anthony Cirelli and Fredrik Claesson scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott and Amir Miftakhov also split time in goal, with each allowing three goals.

BRUINS 4, FLYERS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves and Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk scored in Boston's victory over Philadelphia.

Joel Farabee scored twice for Philadelphia.

Martin Jones allowed three goals on 11 shots before giving way to Felix Sandstrom midway through the second. Sandstrom stopped 12 of 13 shots.

RED WINGS 6, SABRES 2

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice to help Detroit beat Buffalo.

Lucas Raymond, Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and Jonathon Martin also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom split time in goal, with Nedeljkovic — acquired in the offseason from Carolina — starting and allowing both goals on 19 shots. Brattstrom stopped 13 shots,

Rasmus Asplund and Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 31 shots.