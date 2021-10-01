Argentina's forgettable rugby tour of Australia set to end

Australia's Taniela Tupou makes a run during the Rugby Championship test match between the Pumas and the Wallabies in Townsville, Australia, Saturday,... Australia's Taniela Tupou makes a run during the Rugby Championship test match between the Pumas and the Wallabies in Townsville, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Argentina’s disappointing trip to Australia ends on Saturday when the Pumas play the Wallabies in their final Rugby Championship match, one that comes two days after six of their players were banned from playing because they broke coronavirus protocols.

The Argentinians have been away from home for nearly four months and they are winless in five tournament matches. So it’s apparent that their flight home to South America on Sunday — win or lose at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast — can’t come soon enough.

While making five changes to his lineup, coach Mario Ledesma preferred not to talk about the six players and two staff who crossed the state border into New South Wales on Wednesday and were stopped from returning to their Queensland base, unaware that border restrictions were reset earlier that day allowing crossings only to essential workers.

Those not playing in Saturday’s match are former captain Pablo Matera, prop Santiago Medrano and backup hooker Santiago Socino from the Pumas side which lost to Australia 27-8 last weekend. The other players were Felipe Ezcurra, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and Sebastian Cancelliere, along with manager Lucas Chioccarelli and a video analyst.

Governing body SANZAAR said that the Pumas and their 44-player traveling squad still had enough men to play the match.

Props Rodrigo Martinez and Enrique Pieretto are in as starters after being reserves last weekend, and Ledesma recalled Guido Petti at lock for Matias Alemanno. Rodrigo Bruni, out injured last weekend, was at No. 8 for Matera.

Ledesma said the lengthy tour — including three weeks in South Africa, where the Pumas lost twice to the Springboks, and nearly six weeks in Australia for the relocated tournament in Queensland state — will only make his players stronger.

“All adversities forge bonds, they forge character as well,” Ledesma said. “This team never makes excuses, never takes shortcuts. I am very proud of how this team commits itself, the determination it has. Sometimes it leads to results, sometimes it doesn’t.”

For the Wallabies, Japan-based Sean McMahon could make a highly-anticipated test return after four years and 38-year-old Greg Holmes, says Rugby Australia, is set to become the oldest Wallabies player to appear in a test since World War II. Both were named by coach Dave Rennie on the reserves bench.

McMahon, who is chasing his first Wallabies action since 2017, is back after Rugby Australia loosened its eligibility laws to include overseas-based players. Holmes last played in 2016 after debuting in 2005.

Returning to Super Rugby with the Western Force after four years in England, Holmes recently spoke with Rennie about joining the national squad to observe in a coaching capacity. But Rennie instead called to offer a playing spot to Holmes after Pone Fa’amausili was injured and fellow front-rower Allan Alaalatoa was preparing to leave camp to be with his pregnant wife.

Rennie said Holmes gave the side “more experience and nous in the tighthead role” to counter Argentina as back-up to Taniela Tupou.

“It’s pretty amazing; it almost feels like it’s my first cap again,” Holmes said of what could be his farewell match. “When I left (Australian rugby) in 2016, I thought that was it. Hopefully Taniela doesn’t get through 80 minutes. I know he can . . . but hopefully there is a few minutes there for me.”

Rennie said the Wallabies cheered when Holmes’ name was announced in the match-day 23.

“He’s such a popular character but it’s not a sentimental selection, it’s based on what we need,” Rennie said. “He’s come home and played good footy.”

