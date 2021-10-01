Former Olympics minister Suzuki to be next Japan finance minister - Yomiuri

Japan's Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Japan's Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Japanese finance minister's post is likely to go to former Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki in presumptive new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet, the Yomiuri daily reported late on Thursday.

Incumbent finance minister Taro Aso is set to become the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) vice president, the paper said.

Suzuki, 68, is son of former prime minister Zenko Suzuki and brother-in-law of Aso, and has also served as environment minister.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his post in Kishida's cabinet, Jiji news agency reported.

Former foreign minister Kishida clinched a victory in the LDP's leadership election on Wednesday.

He is almost certain to become new premier, replacing Yoshihide Suga when parliament is convened on Monday by virtue of the LDP's majority in the powerful lower house, and to form a new cabinet on the same day.