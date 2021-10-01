Alexa
Carlson homers from both sides, Cards beat Brewers 4-3

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/01 06:40
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Bre...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday.

J.A. Happ (10-8), who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers, gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before.

Carlson, batting from the left side, bashed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez (2-1) into right field for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia set a Texas rookie record for home runs and RBIs in a series-clinching win over Los Angeles.

Brock Holt put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the eighth inning off Jimmy Herget (2-3).

Spencer Patton (2-2), the fourth Texas pitcher, threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Joe Barlow worked a 1-2-3 ninth against the heart of the Angels lineup for his 11th save.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 5 with a double and his AL-leading eighth triple.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 08:54 GMT+08:00

