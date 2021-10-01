Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Top 25 Podcast: Clemson's problems; Previewing Week 5

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/01 05:36
AP Top 25 Podcast: Clemson's problems; Previewing Week 5

Clemson has already lost twice and currently ranks between North Texas and Akron in the nation in offensive yards per play.

What's wrong with the Tigers?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, David Hale of ESPN joins AP's Ralph Russo to dissect the problems with Clemson.

The Tigers have struggled mightily to replace stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The new five-star quarterback looks lost. The offensive line can't get any push, the receivers have not developed and there is a little depth at running back.

Is this a system failure for Dabo Swinney when it comes to talent identification and development? Or is this just a glitch in a program that would look more normal if Clemson wasn't being compared to Alabama's unprecedented dynasty.

Plus, a Week 5 preview of the most intriguing games from Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest to No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-01 07:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab