Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gray, Lowe join Antonio on Jamaica roster in qualifier vs US

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/01 05:12
West Ham's Michail Antonio watches as Rapid Vienna's Leo Greiml, left, clears the ball during the Europa League Group H soccer match between West Ham ...

West Ham's Michail Antonio watches as Rapid Vienna's Leo Greiml, left, clears the ball during the Europa League Group H soccer match between West Ham ...

Forwards Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers and Jamal Lowe of Bournemouth are on Jamaica’s roster announced Thursday for next week’s World Cup qualifier at the United States after settling with new clubs in England.

Gray, 30, was loaned on Aug. 31 from Watford and Lowe, 27, transferred the same day from Swansea. They did not play in the opening three qualifiers for the Reggae Boyz, a 2-1 defeat at Mexico, a 3-0 home loss to Panama, and a 1-1 draw at Costa Rica.

Jamaica’s roster is headed by West Ham striker Michail Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August after scoring four goals with three assists. He is eligible for Jamaica through his parents and made his national team debut against Panama on Sept. 5.

Reading defender Liam Moore was included despite not playing since hurting an ankle against Petersborough on Sept. 14. Charleroi forward Shamar Nicholson is on the roster after sustaining a facial fracture against Club Brugge on Sept. 18.

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is not on the roster. Villans manager Dean Smith said Wednesday that Bailey has a muscle injury and will not dress for Sunday’s match at Tottenham.

Seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1998, No. 59 Jamaica plays the 13th-ranked U.S. on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas, hosts No. 51 Canada three days later, and plays at 63rd-ranked Honduras on Oct. 13.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia, MLS), Dillon Barnes (Queens Park Rangers, England), Dennis Taylor (Humble Lions).

Defenders: Javain Brown (Vancouver, MLS), Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy, MLS), Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad, Egypt), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto, MLS), Adrian Mariappa (no club), Liam Moore (Reading, England), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford, England), Alvas Powell (Philadelphia, MLS).

Midfielders: Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham, England), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End, England), Tyreek Magee (Eupen, Belgium), Je-Vaughn Watson (Humble Lions), Devon Williams (Miami, MLS), Kemar Roofe (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland).

Forwards: Michail Antonio (West Ham, England), Javon East (Santos de Guápiles), Junior Flemmings (Birmingham, USL), Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers, England), Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth, England), Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi, Belgium).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 07:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab