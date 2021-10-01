Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Young Sparta fans boo Rangers' Kamara in Europa League

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 05:01
Rangers' Glen Kamara, right, fouls Sparta's Michal Sacek to get a second yellow card during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prag...
Children fans cheer during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 202...
Kids watch the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Pet...
Rangers' Glen Kamara, right, fouls Sparta's Michal Sacek to get a second yellow card during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prag...

Rangers' Glen Kamara, right, fouls Sparta's Michal Sacek to get a second yellow card during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prag...

Children fans cheer during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 202...

Kids watch the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Pet...

Rangers' Glen Kamara, right, fouls Sparta's Michal Sacek to get a second yellow card during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prag...

PRAGUE (AP) — Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was repeatedly booed by the thousands of young Sparta Prague supporters who were in attendance for Thursday's Europa League game between the clubs.

Normal fans were banned at Sparta's stadium for the Czech club’s 1-0 victory because of previous racist behavior, but UEFA allowed the host to have the support of some 10,000 schoolchildren aged 6-14.

The booing of Kamara came after Ondrej Kudela from Sparta’s archrival, Slavia Prague, received a 10-match ban from UEFA for racially abusing the Finnish player in a knockout game in the Europa League last season.

Kamara was sent off Thursday after picking up his second yellow in the second half.

The ban from all UEFA competitions prevented the 34-year-old Kudela, who was a starter for the Czech Republic, from playing at this year’s European Championship.

Sparta was ordered by UEFA to play a game without fans due to racist abuse of a player during a Champions League qualifier at home to Monaco on Aug 3.

A group of fans directed monkey chants at Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni after he scored the opening goal in the first half, and again when the game was over.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 07:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab