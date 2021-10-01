Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/01 04:30
Stocks fell broadly on Thursday and closed out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 notched its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020. After climbing steadily for much of the year, the stock market became unsettled in recent weeks with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, a sudden spike in long-term bond yields and word that the Federal Reserve may start to unwind its support for the economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 51.92 points, or 1.2%, to 4,307.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 546.80 points, or 1.6%, to 33,843.92.

The Nasdaq fell 63.86 points, or 0.4%, to 14,448.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.94 points, or 0.9%, to 2,204.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 147.94 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is down 954.08 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 599.12 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 43.70 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 551.47 points, or 14.7%.

The Dow is up 3,237.44 points, or 10.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,560.30 points, or 12.1.

The Russell 2000 is up 229.52 points, or 11.6%.

Updated : 2021-10-01 07:23 GMT+08:00

