Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Supporters lit flares during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Fra... Supporters lit flares during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A flare is fired during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, ... A flare is fired during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Thursday.

Despite an increased security presence and a buffer zone between around 2,500 visiting fans and Marseille supporters, objects were thrown in both directions late in the first half.

Referee Paweł Raczkowski halted the match as some police then intervened to restore order.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim went over to his side's fans to try and calm things down while Marseille captain Dimitri Payet did the same.

The match resumed with about eight minutes left in the first half with the sound of firecrackers still going off.

Marseille was recently involved in fan disorder during a French league game at Angers.

