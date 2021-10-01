Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

By Associated Press
2021/10/01 04:05
A flare is fired during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, ...
Smoke rises from the stands during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseill...
Smoke rises from the stands during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseill...
Smoke rises from the stands during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseill...
Supporters lit flares during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Fra...

A flare is fired during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, ...

Smoke rises from the stands during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseill...

Smoke rises from the stands during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseill...

Smoke rises from the stands during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseill...

Supporters lit flares during the Europa League group E soccer match between Marseille and Galatasaray at the Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Fra...

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Thursday.

Despite an increased security presence and a buffer zone between around 2,500 visiting fans and Marseille supporters, objects were thrown in both directions late in the first half.

Referee Paweł Raczkowski halted the match as some police then intervened to restore order.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim went over to his side's fans to try and calm things down while Marseille captain Dimitri Payet did the same.

The match resumed with about eight minutes left in the first half with the sound of firecrackers still going off.

Marseille was recently involved in fan disorder during a French league game at Angers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab