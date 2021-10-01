Alexa
Napoli loses despite early goal; Roma wins at Luhansk

By KAREL JANICEK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/01 03:47
Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy scores his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League Group C soccer match between Zorya Luhansk and Roma at t...
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho gives instructions during the Europa Conference League Group C soccer match between Zorya Luhansk and Roma at the Slav...
Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League Group C soccer match between Zorya Luh...
Children fans cheer during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 202...
Sparta's Filip Panak, left, and Sparta's Tomas Wiesner, right, challenge Rangers' Fashion Sakala during the Europa League Group A soccer match between...
Sparta's goalkeeper Florin Nita, right, saves the ball ahead of Rangers' Fashion Sakala during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta P...
Rangers' head coach Steven Gerrard gestures during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic,...
Legia's Josue, left, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Legia Warsaw and Le...
Legia Warsaw players celebrate after Legia's Mahir Emreli scored his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Legia W...
Legia Warsaw fans cheer their team during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Legia Warsaw and Leicester City in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, ...
Lorenzo Insigne's ball hits the back of the net during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona stadi...
Napoli's Eljif Elmas celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Napoli and Spartak Moscow, at the ...
Napoli's Eljif Elmas, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Napoli and Spartak Moscow, ...

Taking the lead after just 11 seconds wasn't enough for Napoli to avoid a loss in the second round of Europa League group-stage matches on Thursday.

Eljif Elmas netted the early goal for Napoli — the second-quickest ever in UEFA's second-tier competition — but Spartak Moscow rallied to a 3-2 victory after both teams were reduced to 10 men.

In the new third-tier Europa Conference League, Stephan El Shaarawy scored seven minutes into the game to put Roma on course to a 3-0 away win at Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Elmas' goal was the fastest in the Europa League since Jan Sýkora of Czech side Liberec scored 10.69 seconds into a game at Qarabağ in 2016. But Mário Rui was shown a red card after a video review following a rough foul on Victor Moses in the first half and the visitors turned the game around after the break with two goals from Quincy Promes and substitute Mikhail Ignatov.

Spartak also finished the game with 10 men after Maximiliano Caufriez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card 10 minutes from time, but Promes added a second goal to extend the lead before Victor Osimhen pulled one back for Napoli in stoppage time.

In the same group, Mahir Emreli scored his eighth goal of the season for Legia Warsaw to beat Leicester 1-0 and give the Polish team a second straight win. Leicester and Napoli have one point each.

Fans were banned at Sparta Prague’s stadium during the Czech club’s 1-0 victory over Rangers due to their racist behavior but the hosts still had the support of some 10,000 children aged 6-14 who were allowed by UEFA in the stands.

In the second consecutive loss for the Scottish powerhouse, the young Sparta fans repeatedly booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The incident came after Ondrej Kudela from Sparta’s archrival, Slavia Prague, received a 10-match ban from UEFA after being found guilty of racially abusing the Finnish player.

Kamara was sent off after picking up his second yellow in the second half.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Defender Chris Smalling and substitute Tammy Abraham added a couple of second-half goals for Roma in the span of two minutes.

Roma has won eight of 10 matches across all competitions under Jose Mourinho. The new European tournament could allow Mourinho to complete a career treble after previously winning the Champions League and Europa League.

Including the playoff phase, Roma has won four of four matches in the Conference League with 13 goals scored and two conceded. In the Group C opener, Roma routed CSKA Sofia 5-1.

Tottenham faced FC Mura from Slovenia later Thursday. The Conference League was set up to give clubs from smaller countries more chances to compete.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 05:52 GMT+08:00

