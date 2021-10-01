No. 4 Penn State looking for 9th straight win

Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 4 Penn State (4-0, 1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Penn State by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 22-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Penn State is rolling and looking for its ninth win in a row. Indiana jumpstarted Penn State’s early struggles last season with an overtime win and could deal a blow to the Nittany Lions’ playoff hopes with their second straight victory in the series.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana’s receivers vs. Penn State’s secondary: The Nittany Lions are allowing just 3.2 yards per carry and have been even better against opposing passing attacks. The starters have yet to yield a passing score and the unit as a whole has five interceptions. The Hoosiers will need to find some answers through the air after top wideout D.J. Matthews Jr. tore his left ACL last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana: QB Michael Penix Jr. Last year, his 2-point conversion against the Nittany Lions spurred the Hoosiers’ most memorable season in decades. This year, he’s off to a rocky start. Penix has thrown three interceptions in each of Indiana’s two losses and he’s completed 55% of his throws. He needs to play much better against the nation’s 12th-ranked scoring defense.

Penn State RB Keyvone Lee: Starting running back Noah Cain is nursing an unspecified injury and got just one carry last week. So far, Lee has been Penn State’s shiftiest back. He’s got 100 yards on 20 carries and could see a higher workload as the Nittany Lions try to get their 111th-ranked rushing attack going.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana will face its third ranked team in five weeks. All three are in the top 10. ... The Hoosiers are 0-11 all-time in State College but are 7-3 in their last 10 road games. ... The last three games in this series were decided by seven or fewer points. … Penn State WRs Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington each eclipsed 100 receiving yards last week. … QB Sean Clifford threw for a career-best 401 yards last week and was 12-for-12 when targeting Dotson and Washington. Dotson and Clifford have combined for 16 career touchdowns and trail only Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Charlie Kolar (17). … Penn State had four plays go for more than 50 yards last week.

