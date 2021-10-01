Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Corral, Young meet for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/01 01:23
Corral, Young meet for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi

No. 12 Mississippi (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 14 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 56-10-2 (53-11-2 after NCAA forfeits/vacated games) and has won five in a row.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ole Miss gets a chance to prove the turnaround in coach Lane Kiffin's second year is for real. The Crimson Tide face a team and quarterback, Matt Corral, that many feel could represent a serious threat. An Alabama win further stamps the Tide as the national title front-runner while the Rebels could emerge as legit SEC West contenders.

KEY MATCHUP

Quarterbacks Corral and Alabama's Bryce Young are both Southern Californians regarded as the two leading Heisman Trophy candidates by FanDuel Sportsbook. They're both dangerous passers and elusive in the pocket with good playmakers around them. Corral and Young both have made few big mistakes this season — with only one interception between them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ole Miss: Defensive end Sam Williams, who is from Montgomery, Alabama, is off to a hot start after using the extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic. Williams has racked up 11 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles already.

Alabama: WR Jameson Williams had three scoring plays of 80-plus yards against Southern Miss — two kickoff returns and a catch. Williams brings a deep threat in a passing game that also features playmakers in receiver John Metchie III and tight ends Cameron Latu and Jahleel Billingsley. He's also the first Tide player to return two kicks for scores in the same game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ole Miss produced more yards against an Alabama defense than anybody had in last year's 63-48 Tide win. It was also the most points an unranked team had scored against Alabama and the highest-scoring regulation SEC game. ... Corral has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 15 straight games. One more and he'd tie Eli Manning for the second longest streak in program history behind Chad Kelly's 22. ... The Rebels' 12 fourth-down conversions (in 14 attempts) lead the nation. ... Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummon has a touchdown catch in eight straight games, the longest such streak for the program since at least 1965.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-01 04:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Indonesian caregiver tests positive for COVID in New Taipei after 12 negative tests
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab