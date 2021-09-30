Alexa
Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 23:28
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.

The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.

The company said Thursday that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.

Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.

Stillman headed a group that bought the field, the location of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” and the adjacent Lansing family farm in 2011. The site of about 190 acres includes a working cornfield. She died in 2018.

Major League Baseball built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first big league game there on Aug. 12. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play there next Aug. 11.

Thomas, a five-time All-Star and two-time AL MVP nicknamed the Big Hurt, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

