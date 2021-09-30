Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Inter reports Serie A record losses of 245.6M euros

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 22:25
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Champions League group D soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan at the Olimpi...
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Int...
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Chelsea at ...
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Mila...
Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino, left, and Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko vie for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atal...
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action during the Champions League group D soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan at the Olimpiyskiy ...

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Champions League group D soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan at the Olimpi...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Int...

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Chelsea at ...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Mila...

Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino, left, and Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko vie for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atal...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action during the Champions League group D soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan at the Olimpiyskiy ...

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan reported a record loss of 245.6 million euros ($285 million) for the 2020-21 financial year on Thursday, the highest ever for a Serie A club.

Inter won its first Serie A title in 11 years last season but its finances were hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the club’s early elimination from European football.

It attributed its significant losses mainly “due to the complete lack of matchday income” because of shuttered stadiums, despite revenue of 364.7 million euros ($423 million).

“The club swiftly initiated a rebalancing policy with two primary aims: To ensure financial stability and to maintain a competitive team on the field,” Inter added in a statement on Thursday.

That policy saw coach Antonio Conte leave, reportedly because he was unhappy that he would not be able to build on his title-winning squad, and Inter sell two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

But Inter remains positive for the upcoming season.

“The current season offers signs of recovery: Besides the partial reopening of stadiums, the positive summer transfer campaign and the signing of new global sponsorship contracts bear witness to the Inter brand’s constantly growing appeal,” the club said.

“These actions will make it possible to significantly reduce the group’s losses.”

Simone Inzaghi replaced Conte as coach. Inter lies second in the Italian league after six matches and has yet to lose.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-01 00:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines