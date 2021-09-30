Alexa
Giants sign troubled tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 21:26
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad, giving the former first-round draft pick another chance to overcome off-the-field issues and make it in the NFL.

Wilson was taken 29th overall in last year's draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Georgia. He missed time with COVID-19 and played three snaps on offense and one on special teams.

The Titans traded him and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft to Miami on March 9 for a 2021 seventh-round selection. Wilson was waived by the Dolphins 11 days later after showing up late for meetings.

New York (0-3) goes to New Orleans on Sunday to face the Saints (2-1).

The Giants’ offensive line has lost two starters, with left guard Shane Lemieux out with a knee injury and center Nick Gates lost to a broken leg on Sept. 16.

Wilson was college teammates with Giants linebacker and 2021 second-round draft pick Azeez Ojulari, 2020 first-round draft choice tackle Andrew Thomas, 2020 seventh-round selection linebacker Tae Crowder and 2018 third-round draft pick linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

Wilson, who is from New York City, redshirted at Georgia in 2017 before playing in 25 games, with 24 starts at right tackle in 2018-19.

Updated : 2021-09-30 23:46 GMT+08:00

