Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italian ex-mayor who welcomed migrants sentenced to 13 years

By FRANCES D'EMILIO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/30 21:20
In this photo taken on Sept. 2019, the former mayor of Riace, in Southern Italy, Domenico "Mimmo" Lucano receives media attention. A court in souther...

In this photo taken on Sept. 2019, the former mayor of Riace, in Southern Italy, Domenico "Mimmo" Lucano receives media attention. A court in souther...

ROME (AP) — A court in southern Italy on Thursday convicted the former mayor of a tiny town dubbed “the town of welcome” of aiding illegal immigration and sentenced him to 13 years and two months in prison.

Domenico “Mimmo” Lucano was also convicted of fraud, embezzlement, criminal association and abuse of office by the court in Calabria, the region which forms the "toe” of the Italian peninsula.

Lucano has denied wrongdoing.

"I will be stained for life for wrongs I didn't commit,'' the Italian news agency ANSA quoted him as saying. He put a hand to his forehead in seeming disbelief as he listened to the verdict and sentence announced in court after three days of deliberations.

Prosecutors alleged that Lucano facilitated marriages of convenience between Italian men in the town of Riace and foreign women to get the women Italian residency permits. They also alleged he misused government funds earmarked for migrant assistance, including 5 million euros that prosecutors contended had ended up in private pockets and was not used to help migrants.

His lawyers said they will appeal both the conviction and the sentence, which was some five years longer than what prosecutors had requested.

One of his lawyers, Giuliano Pisapia, a former left-wing mayor of Milan, had discounted that the trial was politically motivated. Still, he said, “without a doubt, there was certainly hostility against Lucano.”

Lucano remains out of prison pending the outcome of final appeals.

Humanitarian groups that rescue migrants from traffickers' unseaworthy boats in the Mediterranean expressed outrage at the court's verdict and sentence.

“The former mayor of Riace gave life and future to his city through welcome and solidarity,'' tweeted Sea Watch Italy. ”We are at the side of Mimmo Lucano and whoever practices solidarity every day."

Many migrants in Riace, a town of some 1,700 people, obtained municipal jobs, such as as street cleaners, while Lucano was mayor.

Another humanitarian group, Mediterranea Saving Humans, decried the verdict as “shameful.” In a statement it described the trial's outcome as “the gravest repressive attack on the culture and the practice of solidarity in our country."

The charity added: “Who is poor or a migrant is forced to suffer every violence, and whoever helps them is considered a criminal.”

Riace is famous for the discovery in 1972 of two ancient Greek statues at the bottom of the sea off the nearby coast. The statues are known as the Riace Bronzes.

Updated : 2021-09-30 23:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines