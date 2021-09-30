Voting in Taiwan's national referendums clarified

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Cabinet on Thursday (Sept. 30) approved the Central Election Commission’s draft bill on regulating how absentee voting should be conducted in the context of national referendums, UDN reported.

Article 25 of the Referendum Act states that absentee voting is allowed for national referendums, but “a separate law” should be created to establish the procedure for such voting.

The bill would allow absentees to vote in national referendums in municipalities their households are not registered in, but absentee ballots submitted by mail will not be allowed. The bill will not extend the absentee voting right to eligible voters in foreign countries at this stage, the report said.

In addition, eligible voters would have to apply for the option to vote by casting absentee ballots, according to the report. The draft bill will be delivered to Taiwan’s legislature for a vote.