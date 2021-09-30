Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 19:21
3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

DALLAS (AP) — Three firefighters remained in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.

The blast happened Wednesday morning at the apartment complex where the firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak. A two-story building partially collapsed, and four firefighters and four civilians were injured.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said late Wednesday that all four civilians were released from the hospital along with one of the firefighters.

The building where the explosion occurred had 10 units and all of the residents were accounted for, authorities said. The structure itself was torn down later Wednesday because of safety issues and an investigation into the cause of the blast was ongoing.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said natural gas was shut off for the entire complex because of the investigation and that displaced about 300 people. All buildings will be inspected in the complex before the residents return.

Updated : 2021-09-30 22:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million