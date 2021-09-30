Merck buying Acceleron Pharma in $11.5B deal

KENILWORTH, New Jersey (AP) —

Merck will spend about $11.5 billion to acquire Acceleron Pharma and it's treatment for high pressure in vessels that carry blood to the lungs from the heart.

Merck will pay $180 per share in cash for each Acceleron share, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday.

Acceleron, based in Massachusetts, is working with the transforming growth factor-beta superfamily of proteins that is known to play a central role in the regulation of cell growth, differentiation and repair. In addition, its treatment Reblozyl is approved in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia for the treatment of anemia in certain rare blood disorders. Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.