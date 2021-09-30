Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Serbia and Kosovo reach deal in border row, says envoy

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/30 11:07
The dispute has seen both sides move military units to the border

The dispute has seen both sides move military units to the border

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement on ending a standoff at their border, the EU's special representative for the two countries said on Thursday.

"We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached", Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.

The dispute saw Kosovo deploy special police units to force cars with Serbian license plates entering the country to remove them, saying a 10-year-old deal had expired. Angry Kosovo Serbs then used trucks to block the border, allowing people to pass over it only on foot.

Serbian military planes flew near the border in an apparent show of force.

The tensions between the two countries have been the worst in a decade.

What was behind the license plate dispute?

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo or its license plates. It has required drivers from Kosovo to remove them and purchase temporary ones while driving through Serbia.

In its recent move, Kosovo opted to impose a similar measure, demanding that Serbian drivers in Kosovo pay €5 ($5.85) for a temporary license plate good in Kosovo for two months.

tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-09-30 20:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million