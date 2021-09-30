AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This aerial photo shows Shiite pilgrims gathering between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, ... This aerial photo shows Shiite pilgrims gathering between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Afghans pray in a mosque in a poor neighborhood where hundreds of internally displaced people from the eastern part of the country have been living fo... Afghans pray in a mosque in a poor neighborhood where hundreds of internally displaced people from the eastern part of the country have been living for years in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Taliban fighter, foreground, and a group of Afghan men attend Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangu... A Taliban fighter, foreground, and a group of Afghan men attend Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Women jostle to get free milk at a distribution point during the celebrations of the three-day annual festival of famous saint Al-Sheikh Ali Bin Usman... Women jostle to get free milk at a distribution point during the celebrations of the three-day annual festival of famous saint Al-Sheikh Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri known as Data Ganjbaksh at his shrine, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Thousands of people traveled from all over Pakistan to attend the celebrations. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mohammed Khebisa, 28, during his funeral at the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021... Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mohammed Khebisa, 28, during his funeral at the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The man was killed by Israeli fire during clashes Friday between protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Fighters of the Haqqani network secure an area during a demonstration organized by the Afghan Society of Muslim Youth, demanding the release of frozen... Fighters of the Haqqani network secure an area during a demonstration organized by the Afghan Society of Muslim Youth, demanding the release of frozen international money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Afghanistan faces an economic meltdown after the chaos of the past month, which saw the Taliban oust the government in a lightning sweep as U.S. and NATO forces exited the 20-year war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Afghan boys ride in the trunk of a car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Afghan boys ride in the trunk of a car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Shiite pilgrims gather between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 27, 202... Shiite pilgrims gather between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

A war-disabled Houthi supporter offers prayers at the grave of his relative who was killed during recent fighting, at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, Wedn... A war-disabled Houthi supporter offers prayers at the grave of his relative who was killed during recent fighting, at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Two days of fierce clashes between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels over a crucial central city have killed more than 130 fighters, mostly rebels, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 23-29, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including Shiite pilgrims descending on the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century.

In Beirut, mourners buried Ibrahim Harb, 35, who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year and who died nearly 14 months after the blast. His death brings to at least 215 the number of people who have been killed by the blast, according to official records.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

