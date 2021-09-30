Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/30 16:57
A war-disabled Houthi supporter offers prayers at the grave of his relative who was killed during recent fighting, at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, Wedn...
Shiite pilgrims gather between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 27, 202...
Afghan boys ride in the trunk of a car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Fighters of the Haqqani network secure an area during a demonstration organized by the Afghan Society of Muslim Youth, demanding the release of frozen...
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mohammed Khebisa, 28, during his funeral at the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021...
Women jostle to get free milk at a distribution point during the celebrations of the three-day annual festival of famous saint Al-Sheikh Ali Bin Usman...
A Taliban fighter, foreground, and a group of Afghan men attend Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangu...
Afghans pray in a mosque in a poor neighborhood where hundreds of internally displaced people from the eastern part of the country have been living fo...
Afghan men attend Friday prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
This aerial photo shows Shiite pilgrims gathering between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, ...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 23-29, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including Shiite pilgrims descending on the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century.

In Beirut, mourners buried Ibrahim Harb, 35, who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year and who died nearly 14 months after the blast. His death brings to at least 215 the number of people who have been killed by the blast, according to official records.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

