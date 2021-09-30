Former DPP legislator ridicules Chang Ya-chung over Kaohsiung mayor rumors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former legislator of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Julian Kuo (郭正亮) has ridiculed rumors the main opposition Kuomingtang’s (KMT) Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) may run as the party’s candidate in next year’s election for Kaohsiung mayor.

“Listen, I myself am a Kaohsiunger,” he said. “Do you think the legislators of Kaohsiung City will agree to this? Come on, please ...” he laughed while appearing on radio host Lucifer Chu’s (朱學恒) broadcast on Tuesday (Sept. 28), according to a TVBS report.

Kuo pointed out that while the KMT is struggling to find a candidate for mayor in Kaohsiung next year, the party has a strict procedure that must be followed. If Chang really wants to have a go he must first pass the party's primary election, and then get approval of the newly-elected chairperson, Eric Chu (朱立倫).

This may present real obstacles, he added. Chang and Chu have clashed several times in the media in recent weeks as each bid to be elected as the party’s chairperson.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29) Chang said Chu’s cross-strait policy platform “will bury Taiwan in the end.”

Kuo highlighted another big issue for the KMT — demographics, pointing out some alarming statistics for the party: Of all its members, only 3% are aged under 40, while 70% are over 60.

“Where else on Earth does a party like this still exist?” he asked sarcastically.