Fisherman's Wharf station in Taipei gets a summer beach makeover

Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station transforms into a beach life destination. (New Taipei City photo) Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station transforms into a beach life destination. (New Taipei City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An artistic makeover of the train station for Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf offers visitors the ambiance of summer during the mostly autumnal weather of the next three months.

Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station on the Danhai light rail transit line (LRT), run by New Taipei Metro, has been transformed into a beach-like venue with art from local illustrator Nuomi Chen.

New Taipei Metro said in a press release the platform project is part of a program that turns LRT stations into art venues. Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station is a first stop for the project which was curated by Jimmy Chang (張漢寧), one of Taiwan's Lantern Festival curators and the UID Create design studio artistic director.

All the colorful settings, such as ice cream shops, shower rooms, and swimming equipment rental stores, offer a relaxing summer vibe to commuters and visitors, said the metro company.

In addition, 1,000 popsicles that come in four flavors are available using electronic payments, as well as postcards and snacks. The first 100 customers who buy an LRT one-day ticket will also get a fan for free.

The makeover opens Oct. 2 and runs for three months.



(New Taipei Metro photos)