Mayor wants US Customs and Border Protection inspectors in Taiwan

Abu Dhabi is only airport in Asia already enrolled in CBP Preclearance program

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/30 16:42
Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan discusses the CBP Preclearance system with US Congress members. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) told members of the United States Congress he hoped U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials could be stationed in Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Sept. 30).

Taoyuan houses the country’s largest gateway, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Under the CBP Preclearance program, the U.S. stations personnel overseas to inspect travelers before they board a flight to an American destination. Of the 16 locations participating in the program, Abu Dhabi is the only airport in Asia.

When the CBP invited airports around the world to join in the CBP Preclearance formula, Taoyuan was one of the first to respond positively, CNA reported. Mayor Cheng said if the city’s airport was included, it would improve the quality of travel between Taiwan and the U.S., while also underlining the importance of the bilateral relationship.

Cheng spoke by video conference with three members of the House of Representatives from Texas, Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson and Republicans Michael Burgess and Van Taylor.
Updated : 2021-09-30 17:39 GMT+08:00

