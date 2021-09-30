Alexa
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair

China Airlines pilot went out 7 times during quarantine, EVA Air attendant slept over at his apartment

  568
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/30 16:35
Pilot seen in elevator with flight attendant on Aug. 19. (CAA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A China Airlines pilot has been slapped with three demerits for violating his quarantine on multiple occasions, as well as allowing a flight attendant to sleep over in his apartment during the quarantine period.

A China Airlines first officer surnamed Lin (林) has received one major demerit and two minor demerits, has been grounded, and his flight crew qualification has been indefinitely suspended after it was found that he had ventured out during quarantine. The airline on Thursday (Sept. 30) stated the investigation into the case was completed and clear violations of epidemic prevention regulations had occurred.

According to a report by Mirror Media, a complaint about Lin was filed to the Civil Aeronautics Administration about his behavior during quarantine. He entered Taiwan on a flight from Frankfurt on Aug. 15 and according to regulations he was to begin a five-day quarantine at home, followed by nine days of self-health monitoring.

However, he was suspected of inviting many friends to his home for gatherings in Songshan District. These guests included an EVA Air flight attendant who slept overnight on at least one occasion in his apartment, despite the fact that Lin is engaged to be married.

Lin had worked for the airline for five to six years and had recently attended a banquet to celebrate his engagement to his fiancee. The informant stated that Lin had violated his quarantine on at least seven occasions and provided surveillance camera footage as evidence.

The video records show that the flight attendant also had a magnetic card to enter and leave the apartment complex. At 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 19, Lin and the woman were seen displaying affection to each other when standing in an elevator as they prepared to step out.

Lin was also seen leaving the building at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, 1:09 p.m. in the afternoon on Aug. 20, and 9:42 a.m. on Aug. 21. He was seen with friends entering the apartment as they carried food and drinks at 8:01 p.m. on Aug. 19, 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 20, and 7:27 p.m. on Aug. 21.

For leaving his quarantine without permission, Lin faces fines of between NT$100,000 (US$3,594) and NT$1 million for violating the "Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens" (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).

EVA Air stated that it has investigated the flight attendant's movements and PCR tests implemented in September have all come back negative. The flight attendant told her employer that she was not aware that her friend was undergoing quarantine.

The airline vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and if it finds the employee violated epidemic prevention regulations, it will impose disciplinary action.
Updated : 2021-09-30 17:39 GMT+08:00

