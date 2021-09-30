Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

At event with U.N. envoy, U.S. says committed to Taiwan's international participation

By REUTERS
2021/09/30 16:14
Taiwan and U.S. flags.

Taiwan and U.S. flags. (CNA photo)

The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan's space for international participation, a senior U.S. diplomat said at an event with Taiwan's foreign minister that was also attended by the deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, blocks the island from taking part in most global bodies such as the United Nations, saying it is a Chinese province with no right to the trappings of a state.

Speaking at a virtual panel on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday, Jeremy Cornforth, deputy director of the de facto U.S. embassy the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said tech heavyweight Taiwan was committed to using its technological prowess "for the common good".

Cornforth noted Taiwan was prevented from meaningful participation in bodies including the World Health Assembly, but said the event would highlight how Taiwan is using its technological prowess to help the international community solve shared challenges.

"The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan's international space," he added, in comments released by AIT on Thursday.

AIT said Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Jeffrey Prescott gave closing remarks, though gave no details.

Washington has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international backer and routinely denounces Chinese pressure against the island.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told the same event that Taiwan was an "indispensable" member of the international community.

"It is now the time for the United Nations to take action to resolve Taiwan's improper exclusion from the United Nations system," his ministry cited him as saying.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Republic of China - Taiwan's formal name - being replaced at the United Nations by the People's Republic of China in Beijing, which continues to claim the right to represent Taiwan globally.

The democratically elected government of Taiwan says only its people have the right to speak for it on the world stage.

Updated : 2021-09-30 17:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt